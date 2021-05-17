Ozon Holdings PLC’s (NASDAQ:OZON) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 24th

Ozon’s (NASDAQ:OZON) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 24th. Ozon had issued 33,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $990,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZON. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $55.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.37. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

