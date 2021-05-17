Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of PTLC opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45.

