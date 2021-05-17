PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $41.28. 40,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

