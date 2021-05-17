Palladium Partners LLC Buys 5,529 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.3% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $25,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $85.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

