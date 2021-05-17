Palladium Partners LLC Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 761,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 467,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,568. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.