Palladium Partners LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $195.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.25. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $130.37 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

