Palladium Partners LLC Sells 638 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 85,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,071,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $269.22. 13,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,210. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $153.99 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.