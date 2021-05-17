Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Up 7.8% After Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.36. 192,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,093,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

