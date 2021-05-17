Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.80% of AngioDynamics worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $875.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

