Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for about 1.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.60% of Globus Medical worth $37,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $46,875,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $11,821,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $72.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

