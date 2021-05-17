Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $17.53 Million Stock Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.00% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,051.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $27,709.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,376 shares of company stock worth $171,107. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

NASDAQ GNMK opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

