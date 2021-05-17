Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 112,500 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.00% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNMK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $51,012.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 416,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,376 shares of company stock valued at $171,107 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GNMK. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $24.04 on Monday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

