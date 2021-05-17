Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 9,577 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,159,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $23,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATR. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,148 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $19.42 on Monday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $101.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

