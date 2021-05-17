ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0882

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $2,296.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,087.11 or 1.00190311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00200897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004580 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

