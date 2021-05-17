Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report sales of $161.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.35 million. Paylocity posted sales of $130.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $629.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $630.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $770.97 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $787.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $109.35 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.96, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

