Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s previous close.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $160.18 on Monday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day moving average of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Paylocity by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

