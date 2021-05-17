Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

PSFE opened at $10.86 on Monday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

