PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.35 Million

Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report sales of $23.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the lowest is $23.30 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $88.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $90.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $88.15 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

PCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $59,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $110,018. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.