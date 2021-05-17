Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 336.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.43. 20,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,888. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $78.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.