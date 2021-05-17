Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,019 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.81. 129,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,119. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.