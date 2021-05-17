Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $40,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 134.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,568.0% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 96,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $416.17. 242,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $292.92 and a one year high of $424.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.47 and a 200 day moving average of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

