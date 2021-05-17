Penbrook Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,850,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

