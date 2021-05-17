Pendle 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,761.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Pendle has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003438 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $25.14 million and approximately $8,761.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00088005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00474313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00231156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.36 or 0.01159735 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.