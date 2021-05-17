Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $100.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

