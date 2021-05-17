PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 224,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

