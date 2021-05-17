Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Gap Down to $7.84

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $7.58. Perpetua Resources shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Loews Corp bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000.

About Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

