Peter Venn Buys 50,000 Shares of Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) Stock

Horizon Gold Limited (ASX:HRN) insider Peter Venn acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.70.

About Horizon Gold

Horizon Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Gum Creek gold project covering an area of approximately 620 square kilometers located within the Southern Cross Province of the Youanmi Terrane in Western Australia.

