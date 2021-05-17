Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Grupo Santander currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBR. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $9.68 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

