Peyto Exploration & Development’s (PEY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

PEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.50.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$953.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$6.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at C$759,239.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.