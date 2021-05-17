Phala.Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00085229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.84 or 0.01240447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00115047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00061626 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

