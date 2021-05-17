Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $213 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.14 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.
PAHC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 135,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,763. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $28.22.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
