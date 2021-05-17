Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Trimmed by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,491. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

