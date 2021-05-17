Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

FENG opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.