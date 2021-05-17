PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.65

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 19001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a market cap of C$187.95 million and a P/E ratio of -24.12.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. On average, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,817.30. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks purchased 79,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares in the company, valued at C$13,307,036. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 134,900 shares of company stock worth $388,503.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

