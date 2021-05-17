Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,525,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

