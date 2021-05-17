PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $608,546.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and $608,546.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00086834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.91 or 0.01276385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00116470 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 78,700,609 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

