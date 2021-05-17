Piper Sandler Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $180.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BILL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.33.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.06.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,493 shares of company stock worth $23,738,878. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.