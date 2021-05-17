Piper Sandler Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.97 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,658.52.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,356.21 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $926.00 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,468.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,408.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

