Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PZA stock opened at C$10.54 on Thursday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.86 and a twelve month high of C$10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25. The firm has a market cap of C$339.15 million and a PE ratio of 14.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.70.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$123.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.47%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

