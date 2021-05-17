PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Issues Earnings Results

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $122,593.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,368 shares of company stock worth $10,560,809.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.12% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

