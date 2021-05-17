PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Issues Earnings Results

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.
In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $122,593.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,368 shares of company stock worth $10,560,809.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
