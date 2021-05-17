Po.et (POE) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. Po.et has a market capitalization of $780,877.48 and $636.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00085341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.38 or 0.01304493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00065607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00115683 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.