Points International (TSE:PTS) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$24.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:PTS opened at C$20.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$305.91 million and a P/E ratio of -41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.00. Points International has a 1-year low of C$9.30 and a 1-year high of C$20.60.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$73.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Points International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

