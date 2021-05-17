Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Hits $270.58 on Major Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for $270.58 or 0.00621364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $2,026.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00084966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 104,987.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.01120937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113831 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

