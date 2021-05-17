Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Porch Group stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,140,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,662,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after purchasing an additional 249,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,624,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

