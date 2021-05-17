Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

PSTX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,297. The stock has a market cap of $548.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $165,117.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,294.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,475 shares of company stock worth $2,634,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.