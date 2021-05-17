Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s previous close.

POST has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of POST opened at $116.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,912.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Post will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

