Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,398,239 shares in the company, valued at $184,787,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

Shares of PGEN opened at $6.92 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

