Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

PFC stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

