Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get Premier alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.62.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Premier has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Premier by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Premier by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.