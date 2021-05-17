PriceSmart, Inc.’s April Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates, Stock Climbs by 0% (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same-store sales climbed 25.3% in the month of April. PriceSmart’s stock climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $76,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,773 shares of company stock worth $17,722,307 in the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSMT stock opened at $89.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 8.0% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

